National Gallery of London opens Delicious Art cafe in Seoul

The National Gallery Company has launched its first overseas cafe in Seoul.

The cafe, “Delicious Art”, has opened at Lotte World Mall, designed with features to reflect London’s National Gallery building, along with replicas of famous artworks.

“This is a very exciting project opening the first Delicious Art international cafe in South Korea,” said The National Gallery Company’s buying and merchandising director Judith Mather.

“This is great for the global reach of the Delicious Art brand and the National Gallery, London. I am looking forward to opening other cafes in the region in 2019.”

A second Delicious Art Cafe is expected to open in February at the L7 Hotel Myeongdong.