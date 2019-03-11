Region: ASIA
Chloe flagship - Seoul

Chloe flagship opens in Seoul

March 11, 2019
insideretailasia

French fashion house Chloe has opened a new flagship in Seoul.

The new 386sqm two-story boutique in the luxury shopping district of Cheongdam features an eye-catching facade consisting of beige marble stones and the maison’s logo in brass.

Chloe flagship - Seoul 1

The first floor entrance ushers clients into the accessories and small leather goods section, while on the second floor the full collection is hung up on brass rails, sitting alongside footwear.

Chloe flagship - Seoul 2

Furnishings and decor are used to express the brand’s vocabulary, mirroring the maison’s flagship boutique on avenue Montaigne which contrasts a light femininity with robust architectural details and raw mineral materials.

Chloe flagship - Seoul 3

 

Chloe flagship - Seoul 4

Tender curvilinear forms on the ceiling, floor and furniture echo the roundness of the letters in the Chloe logo, while a palette of white and powdery beige rose warmed by mustard and polished natural brass illuminate the space.

Vintage designer furniture is found on the second floor, which includes a private VIP space.

Chloe flagship - Seoul - full

Related posts:

Richemont - Van Cleef & Arpels - Cartier - Hong KongWatch glut dents Richemont results Richemont - Van Cleef & Arpels - Cartier - Hong KongRichemont Asia sales soar as Hong Kong rebounds Chloe-pop-up-SingaporeSingapore hosting Chloe’s first-ever pop-up Milan, Italy - September 24, 2017: Cartier Store In Milan. Fashion Week Cartier ShoppingRichemont Group sales soar after online acquisitions
, , , ,

Comments

Comment Manually

I have read and agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Inside Retail Polls

The Best Shopping City in Asia 2019
Which Asian city offers the best retail experience?
x

SUBSCRIBE
FREE NEWS BRIEFS Get breaking news delivered